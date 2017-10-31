Lancaster police seek indecent assault suspect

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police have released surveillance photos of an indecent assault suspect.

Police are investigating the Oct. 22 incident that involved the suspect, a woman and her two young children.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in the first block of East Lemon Street.

The suspect walked in the opposite direction of the woman and her children and smacked the woman’s buttocks with his hand when he walked by, according to police.

The victim confronted the suspect who is accused of asking her something to the effect of, “Are you ready to die?”

The suspect is described as being about 30 years old and 5-foot-8. He has a chunky build, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or information about the suspect is asked to contact Det. Gary Lowe by calling 717-735-3411 or emailing loweg@lancasterpolice.com.

