Harrisburg police investigating disturbance at shopping center

WHTM Staff Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg police are investigating crime at a shopping center that occurred last week.

Police responded Thursday night around 7:15 p.m. to the Kline Village retail site near South 25th and Market streets for a reported disturbance involving juveniles.

Officers determined a large group of juveniles entered a store, destroyed merchandise and acted out in a violent, disorderly manner. One employee was hit by a thrown object and received medical treatment.

Some of the people involved wore Halloween masks.

Harrisburg police ask anyone with information about this incident to call them at 717-255-3163.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s