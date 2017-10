Rebecca, Author of Wine Redefined, joined us once more with some fun and tasty recipes for spooky, wine-centric cocktails!

Below are the recipe’s featured on today’s show:

Boo Brew

2 oz lager beer

2 oz Orange Juice

1 oz White Wine

Hocus Pocus Potion

2 oz Rose Wine

1.5 oz Carrot Juice

1.5 oz Pear Juice

Spooky Spider Spirit

2 oz Sparkling White Wine

2 oz Pineapple Juice

½ oz Ginger Beer

½ oz Rum

FrankenBerry Bubbles

2 oz green apple gatorade

2 oz seltzer raspberry lime

1 oz pear juice