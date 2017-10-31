Feds probe reported tampering of Penn State mail

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State University says a federal investigation has been opened after reports of tampering with student mail.

Penn State wrote on its website that some mail was tampered with before it reached the university, and some mail may not have been delivered at all.

The university said the issue is affecting residents both on and off campus and may not be limited to the State College area.

Penn State said it could not provide updates about the ongoing investigation.

The university encouraged students who are missing mail, or received mail that has been tampered with, to submit a claim with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General at 888-USPSOIG or www.uspsoig.gov/hotline.