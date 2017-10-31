FDA revokes health claim about soy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Think soy is good for your heart? Well, maybe not.

The Food and Drug Administration wants to take heart benefit claims off packages of soy milk, tofu and other such foods.

The FDA first approved the language about the benefits in 1999 based on studies suggesting soy protein lowered a type of heart-damaging cholesterol in the bloodstream. But later studies failed to show a clear link.

Now the FDA is moving to revoke the health claim.

It’s the first time it’s done that since it started approving those kinds of statements in 1990.