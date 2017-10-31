FDA revokes health claim about soy

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, file photo shows the ingredients label for soy milk at a grocery store in New York. On Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it wants to remove a health claim about the heart benefits of soy from cartons of soy milk, tofu and other foods, saying the latest scientific evidence no longer shows a clear connection. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Think soy is good for your heart? Well, maybe not.

The Food and Drug Administration wants to take heart benefit claims off packages of soy milk, tofu and other such foods.

The FDA first approved the language about the benefits in 1999 based on studies suggesting soy protein lowered a type of heart-damaging cholesterol in the bloodstream. But later studies failed to show a clear link.

Now the FDA is moving to revoke the health claim.

It’s the first time it’s done that since it started approving those kinds of statements in 1990.

