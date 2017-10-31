DIEP Flap a new option for breast reconstruction

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The diagnosis changed Heather Haily’s life.

“I went in for a normal mammogram, and they found a lump,” Haily said.

She had a mastectomy and went to Wellspan Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in York.

“I had a surgery on September 5th called DIEP flap,” she said. “It’s taking the stomach fat and tissue and moving it up to the breast.”

Deep Inferior Epigastric Artery Perforator (DIEP) Flap uses a patient’s own skin and tissue instead of an implant.

“I think it is important for every patient who receives the unfortunate diagnosis of breast cancer to understand that there are options,” said Dr. Hooman Soltanian, a plastic surgery physician for WellSpan Health.

Soltanian performed Haily’s surgery.

“Patients generally stay in the hospital about three or four days then they go home,” he said. “The acute phase of recovery takes about two to three weeks.”

Patients like Haily are ready to go back to their normal level of activity, including exercise, in about six weeks.

“To get back that piece that was missing, I feel like a new person and 100 percent again,” she said.