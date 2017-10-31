DA to announce ‘development’ in unsolved ’92 murder case

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities plan to release new information in the 25-year-old unsolved murder case of a Lancaster County school teacher.

Christy Mirack, a first-grade teacher at Rohrerstown Elementary School, was 25 years old when she was raped, beaten, and strangled in her East Lampeter Township apartment on December 21, 1992.

District Attorney Craig Stedman has scheduled a news conference to reveal a development in the case.

A spokesman said the development is not an arrest, but “important progress in the investigation which we believe could get us to that point.”

The news conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m.