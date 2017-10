WRIGHTSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken to a hospital following a crash in York County involving a combine.

The crash closed Route 30 westbound in the area of Burgs Lane overpass in Hellam Township.

According to a York County 911 dispatcher, the crash was reported around 7:40 p.m.

A combine and another vehicle were involved.

No other details were immediately available.

