Breezy and cool for trick-or-treat tonight

After some spooky weather Sunday night into yesterday with heavy rain and gusty winds, this Halloween will feature a fairly pleasant day. Expect a nice mix of clouds and sun with temperatures on the cool side, in the mid 50s for highs. It will be another breezy day with winds from the west at 10-15 mph and gusting to near 30 mph at times. It will stay dry this evening for trick-or-treaters, but dress warmly as it will still be a bit on the breezy side adding a bit of a chill to the air. Clouds will increase overnight with lows dipping into the mid 30s making for a chilly start Wednesday morning.

Tomorrow will start off cloudy with scattered showers developing by late morning. The showers may mix with wet snowflakes in the elevations north and west of Harrisburg, but quickly changeover to all rain. Easterly flow will create a cold air damming scenario over the region tomorrow, meaning that high temperatures will be stuck in the lower to mid 40s. With the showers, it will be a rainy and raw day across Central PA. Thursday will stay cloudy with a few stray showers, but the flow shifts to the southwest and temperatures will warm back into the 60s! Friday looks like the warmest day before more chilly air works back into the region for the weekend. Most of Saturday looks dry with Sunday bringing clouds and drizzle. Don’t forget to set the clocks back Saturday night and get that extra hour of sleep! It’s an active pattern for the weather department so stay tuned for any changes!