Bicyclist struck, severely injured on West Shore

LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – A bicyclist was taken to a local hospital Tuesday following a crash on the West Shore.

The West Shore Regional Police Department is investigating the crash that happened at Market and State streets in Lemoyne.

A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

A time of the crash was not included in a release from police.

Witnesses of the crash are asked to call the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

