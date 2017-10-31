2nd medical marijuana grower gets green light

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Health Department is giving the go-ahead for a Luzerne County company to begin growing and processing medical marijuana.

Standard Farms, LLC in White Haven is the second licensed grower and processor with state approval to begin operating.

A Jefferson County location was given the green light earlier this month.

Gov. Tom Wolf said the Health Department expects to approve the remaining growers in the coming weeks. He said the program is still on track to deliver medical marijuana to patients next year.

The department has also issued 27 permits to operate medical marijuana dispensaries.

