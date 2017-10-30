Wind knocks out power to thousands across the Midstate

abc27 viewer Matthew Poust shared this photo of storm damage from Grantville.

Strong winds early Monday morning caused power outages throughout the Midstate.

As of 5:15 a.m., PPL is reporting more than 5,000 outages in Dauphin County, 1,000 in Cumberland and Perry counties and a little more than 300 in Lancaster County.

Met-Ed is reporting power outages across its coverage area, including Lebanon County where more than 2,000 customers are without power.

If you lose power, you are encouraged to contact your power company.

PPL: 1-800-342-5775.
Met-Ed/Penelec: 1-800-545-7738.
Adams Electric: 1-800-726-2324.
PECO: 1-800-841-4141.

