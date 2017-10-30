3 candidates vie for York City mayoral seat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – It may be hard to believe, but Election Day is next week. The race for York City mayor is one of the biggest and most crowded races this year.

Three candidates are throwing their hat in the ring for York mayor. They all have specific goals and priorities for the city.

York City Hall remained quiet on a windy Monday afternoon, but the three candidates who want to be or remain the mayor of the White Rose City were hard at work as the finish line is finally in sight.

They include incumbent Mayor Kim Bracey, a Democrat; York City Council President Michael Helfrich, a Democrat running as a Republican; and Libertarian Dave Moser, a director at the York City School District. All of them know what they’d like to do as the city’s mayor.

“That includes the lowering of our property taxes. That’s probably the biggest exciting piece our administration as been able to accomplish, as well as the reduction of violent crime in the City of York,” Bracey (D) said.

“My priorities are reducing taxes, getting the crime down, and employing the people of York City. Those are the top three things that we need to do. We need to work with the churches and make sure that there are safe places that our kids and our young mothers can go to to make sure that they’re getting everything that they need,” Helfrich (R) said.

“We need to improve the culture and the economics of York City. Those are my goals. We as a city need to find our identity again in something positive, in something that isn’t another report of gunshots on the news,” Moser (L) said.

The three also have other goals if elected or reelected.

“Crime is going down in the City of York, and we’re proud of that,” Bracey said. “We’re working hard to continue to have a safe and thriving, revitalized community in our York.”

“I’m a registered Democrat, but the Republicans saw fit to put me in as their candidate because I’m good with money, I’m tight on the budget, I’m bringing down taxes, and I want to run the city like a business,” Helfrich said.

“One of my biggest goals is to reinvigorate the Community Neighborhood Association programs,” Moser said. “I want to see every block in the city fall under one. I want to empower them.”

We asked all three candidates what they want to change about York.

“We should be looking at how we can better work together regionally sharing services and reducing costs on our taxpayers, so we’re excited about all those possibilities and opportunities going forward,” Bracey said.

“I do think we need a change,” Helfrich said. “We need to see more energy coming out of City Hall, and we need to see more investment both personally and financially into the neighborhoods.”

“What I hope is to bring to the office of mayor is being to be able to get outside the box and go beyond the status quo,” Moser said. “I’m the only one in this race that has not brought us to where we are today.”

Election Day is coming up on Tuesday, November 7th. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

