Susquehanna Township police arrest man for heroin possession

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Dauphin County arrested a man over the weekend and charged him with heroin possession.

The Susquehanna Township Police Department was requested to assist Penbrook police with an active incident on Saturday.

As a result, Dequan Dukes, 19, of Harrisburg, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dukes posted bail and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on Nov. 9, according to court documents.

