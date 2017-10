STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas tree for 2017 will come from State College.

Rockefeller Center announced Monday that the Norway Spruce will be cut on Nov. 9 and arrive in New York on Nov. 11.

The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree will be adorned with more than 50,000 lights and lit on Nov. 29. The tree will be on display until Jan. 7.