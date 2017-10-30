Some could be eligible for free coverage under Affordable Care Act

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Now is the time to start looking for health care coverage if you buy your own insurance.

Starting Wednesday and going through Dec. 15, the marketplace for those looking to get coverage under the Affordable Care Act will be live.

“This year, a lot of plan details have changed,” said Daniel Sosa, an outreach and enrollment specialist with Southeast Lancaster Health Services.

Last year, 80 percent of people qualified for financial assistance to help with the costs of coverage.

Sosa, who helps people navigate through the process of shopping for health insurance, is warning those interested to shop carefully. He said if you’ve kept a similar plan for the past few years, it could pay off to do some more research this year.

“We’re seeing a lot of the Gold level plans, which are higher quality, we’re seeing those have a lower cost than the Silver plans do,” he said.

Sosa also said some folks may qualify for free coverage.

“The way that some people get marketplace plans for no costs is through premium reduction and cost-sharing reductions as well,” he said.

New plans and prices can already be seen on the Healthcare.gov website.

Joseph Leon, the chief marketing officer of Pennsylvania Health Advocates, suggested people get their financial house in order before they decide what coverage to chose.

“To be quite honest with you, health insurance is more tax planning than anything else,” he said. “To try and get a great idea as to where your income actually sits is the ideal model to follow to figure out where your subsidies lie.”

People looking for assistance in navigating through the process of selecting coverage can find assistance on the healthcare.gov website.

This website also has a list of local places where people can find help.

You can also get help by calling 1-800-318-2596.