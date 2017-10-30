Rain ends early this morning, strong winds last all day

The steady and heavy rain is wrapping up this morning and should be east of the Midstate by 7 AM. Behind this rain we will see some clearing skies and stronger winds the rest of the day. So far much of the area has seen at least an inch of rain overnight, and some areas up over 2 inches of rain. We do not expect any issues with flooding, but the winds may cause additional problems. Gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph and we have heard reports of power outages overnight and this morning. The strong winds will also make today feel colder with highs only in the 50s.

Temperatures fall tonight to the lower 40s and even upper 30s in some places. Winds will drop off a little tonight, but we still expect breezy conditions through tomorrow. The high temperature for Halloween will only be in the mid-50s.

More clouds and showers arrive for Wednesday, more specifically the rain is most likely by Wednesday night. This is the first in a series of weak disturbances moving across the eastern United States. Warmer air will follow these clouds and showers for Thursday and Friday, but a few showers are possible with a passing front by Friday evening. More clouds and showers are possible by the weekend too, however this is not a slam dunk forecast yet. When we see a pattern this active changes will be likely this week. We will keep you updated.