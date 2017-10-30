Police warn of marijuana candy circulating around Halloween

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are warning parents and guardians to inspect the candy their children get when they’re trick-or-treating after reports of candy and other edible forms of marijuana have been reported in New Jersey and nearby states.

Marijuana candy products can come in the forms of cookies, brownies, lollipops, gummies, chocolates and other hard candies.

Police advise adults should check for unusual candy packaging, such as homemade, plastic and bag packages.

Adults should also check for the odor of marijuana and always read the brand name and packaging.

Anyone who believes their child has received marijuana candy should contact their local police department. If parents believe their child ingested marijuana candy, they should seek immediate medical assistance.

