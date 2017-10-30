Police: Counterfeit money passed in Chambersburg

By Published:

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help in a case where counterfeit $20 bills were passed at the Goodwill store in Chambersburg.

Investigators on Monday released surveillance photos of a “person of interest” in the case. They said the person in the photos is not necessarily a suspect at this time.

Police said a customer or customers passed three counterfeit twenties while buying merchandise at the Wayne Avenue store on Oct. 19. The bogus money was reported the following day.

Anyone with information should call Chambersburg police at 717-264-4131.

