Police: Assault suspect arrested after telling officers to ‘come get him’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested following and incident Sunday in Susquehanna Township.

Police were called to the 300 block of North 32nd Street for a report of an assault.

The suspect, 30-year-old Michael Harden, fled the scene in a vehicle, according to police.

Harden was contacted by police over the phone and asked to turn himself in for assaulting a female.

Harden told officers to “come get him,” police said.

Harden is accused of resisting arrest and making statements about having a gun when officers tried to arrest him.

According to police, once Harden was in custody he continued his tirade with hospital staff and booking center staff.

According to court documents, Harden was jailed in Dauphin County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.

Police charged Harden with resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, criminal mischief and simple assault.

