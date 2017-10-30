Polaris recalls General ROVs for crash hazard

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Polaris has recalled about 19,000 recreational off-highway vehicles because the steering wheel shaft can shift and detach while in use, resulting in a loss of control and crash hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the company has received five reports of the steering shaft separating and one report of a broken hand.

The recall involves 2016 and 2017 Polaris General two- and four-seat side-by-side ROVs.

The safety commission says people should stop using the recalled ROVs and contact Polaris to schedule a free repair. Polaris is contacting all known purchasers directly.