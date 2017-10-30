Penn State frats lose recognition after alcohol violations

Associated Press Published:

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Two fraternities have lost their recognition after what Penn State described as “several violations of university rules.”

In an announcement Saturday, university officials say Delta Upsilon has lost its recognition until the end of the spring semester. The university says Pi Lambda Phi will not be recognized until the end of 2019. The punishment means the fraternities cannot participate in Greek life events such as Homecoming or the university’s dance marathon.

The university says the fraternities “violated university expectations” after making alcohol available during social events involving underage students. Officials did not specify when the violations occurred.

Neither fraternity responded to a request for comment early Monday.

