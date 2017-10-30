More than 100 people attend Diversity & Minority Business Forum

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Female and minority small business owners took steps to grow their companies locally Monday.

More than 100 people turned out for a Diversity and Minority Business Forum at York College.

Participants learned how to get their businesses certified, and how to do business with York City, the state, York College and the York City School District.

York Mayor Kim Bracey held the event. Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, York City, York College, the York City School District, and the York County Economic Alliance sponsored it.

