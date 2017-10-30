#MeToo. Now what?

Nearly every woman has a story.  As the #metoo movement inspires thousands to share personal testimonies about sexual assault and harassment, what can we do next to create real and lasting change?

Kristen Houser, Chief Public Affairs Officer for Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape and National Sexual Violence Resource Center, joins Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and James Crummel on the latest episode of On Deadline. They discuss ways sexual harassment has become ingrained in our culture, what the #metoo movement means for men who have been sexually assaulted, the challenges of talking about the “gray areas,”  and how we should broach these issues with kids.

