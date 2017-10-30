Man sought in attempted homicide case

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Police investigating an attempted homicide in Lebanon County on Sunday have an arrest warrant for a suspect in the case.

State police in Jonestown are looking for 39-year-old Trevr Braxton Koestner.

Police did not disclose details of the incident at 19 Maulfair Lane in Bethel Township.

Court records indicate Koestner is from Indiana, Pennsylvania. Police said he is believed to frequent the Lebanon/Dauphin/York County areas.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call Trooper Mathew Templin at 717-865-2194 and reference incident number PA 2017-1160849.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4-PA-TIPS or 800-472-8477.