Man arrested for home burglary in Shippensburg

By Published:
Jonathan R. Ware (Shippensburg Police Department)

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Maryland man is accused of burglarizing a Shippensburg home.

Jonathan R. Ware, 37, of Hagerstown, broke a window from a door in the 100 block of Penn Street on Oct. 20.

A woman in the home told police she heard a banging on her door followed by breaking glass. She called 911 to report someone in her home.

Police responded and arrested Ware inside the house. He admitted he didn’t know who lived in the home, police said.

A women’s wallet was on the floor and had been gone through, but nothing was stolen.

Ware is charged with felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and a summary count of criminal mischief. He was sent to Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 bail.

