Lancaster man charged in assault that prompted dog attack

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have filed charges against a Lancaster man accused of pointing a gun at his brother and starting a struggle that resulted in a dog attacking three people.

Phillip M. Whitted, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment, and other charges related to the incident Tuesday in the 600 block of South Lime Street.

Whitted was released from a hospital in Sunday and placed in Lancaster County Prison on $75,000 bail.

Police said Whitted went to his brother’s house and pointed a sawed-off shotgun at him. The brothers struggled over the gun, and the victim’s wife used a small machete to strike her brother-in-law on the back of his head. The victim’s dog managed to get loose and bit all three during the struggle.

Whitted fired one round, but no one was struck.

Officers arrived and found the three people in a pile in the backyard, the dog still biting their faces and heads. One of the officers shot the dog after the owner told him to do so, killing it.

All three were taken to hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

