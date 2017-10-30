How you can learn more about controversial development project

By Published:

You can learn more about the plan for a village-style development project in a busy part of Dauphin County.

Vartan Group wants to turn 59 acres of land at Progress Avenue and Linglestown Road in Susquehanna Township into a mix of single-family homes, a senior living campus, retail shops, office space, restaurants and a hotel.

Critics say they’re worried about traffic and have questioned the need for new development when there are other vacant commercial buildings in the township. But supporters say the township needs to change with the times and the project will be an economic boost.

Susquehanna Township’s planning commission will go over the preliminary plan for the site Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the township building on Linglestown Road.

