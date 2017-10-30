Hit-run driver injured youth, police say

By Published:

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a driver who struck and injured a juvenile Sunday evening in Silver Spring Township.

Township police said the youth was trying to clear a tree from the 7000 block of Wertzville Road and was struck just before 7 p.m.

Investigators did not provide a medical condition.

The striking car fled shortly after the collision. It was described as a white hatchback, likely a Ford Fiesta, that was last seen heading west on Wertzville Road without the passenger-side mirror.

The driver was said to be a stocky man in his 60s who had grey hair, was balding, and was wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information should call Officer Butler at 717-697-0607, ext. 2009.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s