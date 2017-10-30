Governor OKs online gambling, more casinos in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s governor has approved legislation authorizing a major expansion of gambling in what’s already the nation’s second-largest commercial casino state.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf said Monday he’s signed a bill that will make the state the fourth to allow online gambling. The measure also will allow the state’s current 10 casinos to apply for the right to operate satellite casinos and put video gambling terminals inside truck stops. It also would allow gambling parlors in airports.

The gambling legislation aims to produce about $200 million annually from casino license fees and taxes on higher gambling losses.

Pennsylvania casinos rake in more gross revenues than any other state except Nevada. Pennsylvania is the No. 1 state in tax revenue from the casino industry, netting $1.4 billion in the most recent fiscal year.