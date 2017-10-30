Gov. Wolf says he’ll keep fighting for extraction tax

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Gov. Tom Wolf has signed bills to expand gambling, but he’s still talking about the tax that got away.

During an address to the Pennsylvania Press Club, The Democratic governor said the legislature needs to pass an extraction tax on natural gas drillers and he vowed to keep fighting for it.

“We know the people fighting against the severance tax have worked behind closed doors to shut down a vote, can’t even get a vote because they would rather see me fail than Pennsylvania succeed,” Wolf said. “This is just plain wrong and the quintessential example of what is wrong with Harrisburg.”

Wolf also signed off on the various bills that make up the $32 billion budget. He said he’s still evaluating a bill to make changes to the Public School Code and hasn’t signed it.

