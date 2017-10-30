Drill simulates industrial site emergency

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Four Lancaster County fire companies teamed up for an industrial-sized emergency drill on Monday evening.

High Steel Structures hosted the exercise on its property in East Lampeter Township. Lafayette, Bird-in-Hand, Ronks and Witmer Fire Companies participated in the drill.

“We have a crane operator who suffered a heart attack,” said Deb Kupres, an adjuster for High Company, describing the simulation. “Meanwhile, a tractor trailer came onto the site, two cars piled into it. We have a pregnant woman with a broken arm, broken nose. We have two impaled people.”

Along with Kupres, Lafayette Fire Company Chief Dave Keanes assisted with the organization of the drill. Keanes says the ability to bring four companies together for combined training, as well as utilize large scale props like the crane and overturned tractor trailer add to the realism.

“That’s not something that we have hanging around the station,” Keanes said of the tractor trailer on site. “We’re lucky and fortunate to have that here tonight.”

Additionally, makeup artists simulated real wounds on victims, including one depicting a piece of steel reinforcement bar sticking through a man’s shoulder.

“We don’t get to see those types of injuries a lot, thankfully,” said Jeff Fisher, High Company’s Corporate Safety Officer. “It really helps responders to visually see something like that.”