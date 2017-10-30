DA: Shooting justified in Lower Paxton home invasion

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was justified in fatally shooting an intruder who broke into a Lower Paxton Township home last month, police and the district attorney’s office said Monday.

Investigators said 23-year-old Servando Santos of York was under the “extreme influence” of methamphetamine as well as cocaine, and he was armed with a 2×4 board when he broke into the home in the 2000 block of Fairway Lane on the morning of Sept. 10.

Santos was an overnight guest of Patricia Hovan’s son, who lived in the basement of his parents’ home a short distance away. Authorities said after Santos and Hovan’s son consumed the meth and cocaine, Santos beat the 79-year-old woman to death with the board.

Santos then broke into the other house and was confronted by the owner’s brother, who was a guest in the home. That man gave repeated warnings to Santos before firing two shots without striking him. After those shots, Santos continued to advance and the man fired two more shots, including one that struck Santos in the abdomen, investigators said.

After he was shot, Santos continued to resist and had to be physically restrained until police arrived and also resisted police officers.

He died from his injury at a hospital.

The district attorney’s office said the man who shot Santos “acted with legal justification and proper restraint in using deadly force.”

Testing revealed Santos had 600 nanograms of methamphetamine and 44 nanograms of cocaine per milliliter of blood. Investigators said blood levels of 200 to 600 nanograms per milliliter have been reported in methamphetamine abusers who exhibited violent and irrational behavior.

Police and the district attorney’s office added that Santos had a relatively minor criminal history with only two misdemeanor convictions at the time of his death. They said his use of methamphetamine made him an immediate danger to others and ultimately resulted in his own death.