Court denies killer’s claim he thought life term included parole

By Published:
Jose Lebron-Garcia (Lancaster County District Attorney's Office)

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania appeals court has denied relief to a convicted killer who claimed he didn’t know his life sentence meant no chance of parole.

Jose Lebron-Garcia, 28, of Lancaster, wanted a new sentence for the June 2012 murder of Pablo Fuentes-Robles. Superior Court denied his request, ruling his argument should have been made during his initial appeal to the sentencing court.

Fuentes-Robles, 28, was shot multiple times inside the North Duke Street parking garage in Lancaster while trying to separate feuding groups leaving a city bar.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said numerous witnesses identified Lebron-Garcia as the shooter. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder to avoid the death penalty.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s