Court denies killer’s claim he thought life term included parole

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania appeals court has denied relief to a convicted killer who claimed he didn’t know his life sentence meant no chance of parole.

Jose Lebron-Garcia, 28, of Lancaster, wanted a new sentence for the June 2012 murder of Pablo Fuentes-Robles. Superior Court denied his request, ruling his argument should have been made during his initial appeal to the sentencing court.

Fuentes-Robles, 28, was shot multiple times inside the North Duke Street parking garage in Lancaster while trying to separate feuding groups leaving a city bar.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office said numerous witnesses identified Lebron-Garcia as the shooter. He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder to avoid the death penalty.