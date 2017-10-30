Armed robbery at York County restaurant under investigation

WHTM Staff Published:

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a restaurant Monday night.

Officers with the Springettsbury Township Police Department responded around 7:45 p.m. to the Five Guys in the 2800 block of Concord Road for a reported armed robbery.

An employee told police that a suspect, armed with a handgun, entered the restaurant and demanded cash.

The suspect received cash before fleeing.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as being about 5-foot-6 and 125 pounds.

According to police, the suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a mask and gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.

