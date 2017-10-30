5 ‘Johns’ arrested in prostitution sting

Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Five men were arrested after police went undercover to target customers of street-level prostitutes.

Lancaster police said an undercover officer posed as a prostitute and agreed to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money.

Francisco Candelaria, 54; Jeffrey Preston, 66; Felton Dro, 19; Marvelous Alomar-Sanchez, 34, all of Lancaster; and Carmelo Pacheco-Correa, 30, of Lebanon, were each charged with criminal solicitation of prostitution.

Dro was additionally charged with possession of heroin.

Pacheco-Correa was on state parole and was incarcerated in Lancaster County Prison on an outstanding parole detainer.

Alomar-Sanchez was on Lancaster County probation and was detained at Lancaster County Prison on an outstanding probation detainer.

From left: Francisco Candelaria, Jeffrey Preston, Felton Dro, Marvelous Alomar-Sanchez, and Carmelo Pacheco-Correa. (Lancaster Bureau of Police)

