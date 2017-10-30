4 election workers charged with fraud, voter intimidation

The Associated Press Published:

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four Philadelphia election workers have been charged with violating state election rules at a polling place during a special election earlier this year.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday that the workers have been charged with fraud and voter intimidation during the March 21 election for a seat in the state House of Representatives. Democrat Emilio Vazquez won the race.

Shapiro says workers at a north Philadelphia polling place became aggressive with a voter and also told another voter that a voting machine was broken although investigators later found that it had been operational all day.

Allegations of voter fraud, electioneering and voter intimidation were reported to city and state officials during and after the election. Shapiro says there is an ongoing investigation into those allegations.

