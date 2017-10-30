3 ordered to trial in involuntary servitude case

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Harrisburg men are headed to trial on charges they forced drug addicts into sexual acts and crime.

Edward Edmonds, 31, and 20-year-olds Daerell Holmes and Johnnie J. Ferrell were ordered held for court following a preliminary hearing on Monday, according to court records.

Edmonds and Holmes remain in Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail each. Ferrell is being held at the prison on $300,000 bail.

The three men were charged in July and August with multiple felony counts of involuntary servitude, money laundering, and possession with intent to deliver. Edmonds is also charged with child pornography.

District Attorney Ed Marsico said the drug dealers operated out of a fake church and used people against their will by withholding personal property and by threats and acts of violence.

Marsico said women were forced into sexual acts and other victims as young as 16 years old were compelled to commit crimes – mostly the theft of electronics and other items – in exchange for drugs.

Involuntary servitude, a relatively new offense under Pennsylvania’s human trafficking law, is when people are forced to engage in sexual acts or work for someone against their will.