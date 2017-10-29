Police searching for child abducted in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are searching for a woman who they say abducted her 5-year old daughter on Sunday.

Melissa Szafran was in Harrisburg to visit her daughter, who is in the custody of another family member.

The family went to mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral Church, when police say Szafran took her daughter to the bathroom. They never returned.

Szafran lives in New Jersey. She came to Harrisburg in a burnt orange Jeep Wrangler, with a soft black top. She was with Jeffrey Kane, 63.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrisburg Police.

