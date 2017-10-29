Police: man crashes into home, runs away

WORMELYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- Police are searching for the man who crashed a vehicle into the side of a house on the 500 block of North Second Street Saturday night.

According to West Shore Regional Police, they got to the home at 7:45 p.m. but the driver had already left the scene leaving the vehicle behind. Police say the suspect was later identified by witnesses as 22-year-old Tyler Christler of Enola.

No one was home at the time of the crash but police say the crash damaged the front porch support of the home.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tyler Austin Christler is asked to contact the West Shore Regional Police Department at 717-238-9676.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.