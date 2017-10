HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) Penbrook Police are looking for the person who shot a 15-year-old boy.

Investigators said the boy was shot in the leg after a fight at a party in the 300 block of South 28th Street at 9:15 Saturday night.

The victim as taken to the hospital but his injury is not believed to be life threatening.

This is an update to a breaking news story abc27 reported Saturday night. Police released new information early Sunday morning.