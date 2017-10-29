One killed in Franklin County crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The driver of a pickup truck was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday.

Eric Martin, 46, was driving on Cumberland Highway in Letterkenny Township, when he lost control of his truck around 4:30 p.m.

The truck hit an embankment, then went airborne.

Martin was ejected from the vehicle, and pronounced dead by the Franklin County Coroner’s office.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

