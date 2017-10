LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) Police are investigating a shooting that hurt a 30-year-old man.

According to a police release, officers were originally dispatched to the area of N. 11th and Mifflin Streets for reports of shots fired at 11:02 Saturday night.

When they arrived, neighbors were caring for the victim. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the shooting or if they are looking for any suspects.