MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The number one cause of death among student-athletes is cardiac arrest.

This weekend, free electrocardiograms (EKG’s) were given at Cumberland Valley High School for students ages 12 to 19.

They Peyton Walker Foundation has been holding these screenings for years.

Three percent of students screened usually find heart conditions.

Get breaking news, weather, and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.