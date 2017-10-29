Bethesda Mission, Water Street Rescue Mission to launch food drive for the holidays

HARRISBURG, Pa. WHTM)- The Bethesda Mission is partnering with the Water Street Rescue Mission for their annual Rescue Mission Food Drive just in time for the holidays.

They will be collecting non-perishable food items (no glass containers) from October 30 to December 22.

Cindy Mallow, Director of Development at Bethesda Mission says all you have to do is fill a bag and then drop it off at any of the following locations:

• Your local rescue mission

• Turkey Hill Minit Market

• M&T Bank (Lancaster, Dauphin, or Cumberland County)

• Sharp Shopper (Lancaster, Dauphin, or Cumberland County)

• Any Dauphin County Library branch

Your donation will go to the Mission that serves your county.

You can also send a financial gift to your local rescue mission, for the purchase of fresh produce, meats, and dairy at:

Bethesda Mission – 611 Reily Street, P.O. Box 3041 Harrisburg, PA 17105

717-257-4442 or info@bethesdamission.org or donate online at BethesdaMission.org/Donate

Water Street Mission – 210 S. Prince Street, PO Box 7267, Lancaster PA 17604

717-393-7709 or contact@wsm.org or donate online at wsm.org/donate

If you’d like to volunteer by organizing a drive visit: RescueMissionFoodDrive.org

