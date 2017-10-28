York gun buyback program focuses on curbing violence

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Friday night’s gun buyback effort in York was designed to help prevent stolen weapons from getting on the streets.

Police Chief Wes Kahley says they are not expecting criminals to come forward and drop off guns.

“A lot of the people who participate in the program have lost family members who owned guns,” Kahley said. “They don’t have a way of getting rid of them, so the buyback program gives them an option.”

Mayor Kim Bracey says the city is working on many fronts to curb the gun violence.

“If we prevent one gun from hitting the streets, it is a win for the city and residents,” Bracey said.

Dozens of guns were collected at a buyback event Friday night.

Those who turned in firearms received a $50 gift card from Sneaker Villa.

Friday’s event was funded by the York County District Attorney’s Office.

