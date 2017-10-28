Police: underage man charged for carrying altered firearm, “large jar” of marijuana

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)- Carlisle Police have charged an 18-year-old with three felonies after an investigation on Tuesday.

Police say they were looking into an ongoing Criminal mischief complaint on the first block of W. South St. when they spotted the suspicious vehicle.

They say everyone in the care bailed out of the vehicle when they saw the police cruiser but found them only a few blocks away.

Police searched the vehicle and found a black backpack with a firearm with an altered/defaced serial number, a large jar containing marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Cameron Weiss, the owner of the firearm, was arrested for being under twenty-one and not having a permit to carry.

He was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.