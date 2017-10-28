Police on scene of a shooting in Penbrook

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Police were called to the scene of a reported shooting in Penbrook Saturday night.

One person was injured in the shooting, though the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The call came in before 10 p.m. on the 300 block of South 28th Street.

There is no word on how many people were involved, or if police are looking for any suspects.

