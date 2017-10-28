Penn State leads Ohio State 28-17 at halftime

1st Quarter

Penn State continued its string of hot starts with a 97 yard kick return for a touchdown by Saquon Barkley on the first play of the game at Ohio State. The return was Barkley’s second of the season and gave Penn State a 7-0 lead.

Penn State’s fortune continued when Koa Farmer recovered an Ohio State fumble on the Buckeyes next possession. Trace McSorley would capitalize on the takeaway finding DaeSean Hamilton for a 13 yard touchdown to give Penn State a 14-0 lead just minutes into the game.

Penn State’s season long 1st quarter shut out streak ended with 4:38 left in the first quarter when Ohio State hit a field goal to make it a 14-3 game. But on Ohio State’s next trip to the redzone area, the Penn State defense held strong on a 4th and 8 to force a turnover on downs as the quarter expired.

2nd Quarter

2nd quarter Barkley continued to add to his Heisman Trophy reel. A 36 yard touchdown with a tight rope scamper along the sideline gave Penn State a 21-3 lead.

Ohio State got themselves back into the game when J.T. Barrett found Terry McLaurin over the middle for a 14 yard touchdown. The score was set up by a 36 yard reception by Austin Mack. Penn State’s lead cut to 21-10.

Following the touchdown Ohio State sabotaged itself on the kickoff. An offsides forced a re-kick that Koa Farmer returned into Ohio State territory. A pass interference penalty set up Penn State in the redzone. Trace McSorley took a read option up the right side and into the endzone to give the Nittany Lions a 28-10 lead with just over 8:00 left in the second quarter.

Ohio State responded with a 10 play 75 yard drive capped off by a Mike Weber run. The Buckeyes cut the lead to 28-17. Penn State takes that lead into halftime.