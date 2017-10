GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – An investigation is underway into what started a fire at an apartment building in Gettysburg on Saturday.

The fire happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fairfield Road.

Investigators have not released if there were any injuries or the extent of the damage.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.